Trump Calls Tlaib ‘Despicable’ After She Floated Jailing Trump Allies Who Flout Subpoenas

President Donald Trump (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
October 13, 2019 5:41 pm
President Donald Trump attacked Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Sunday after she said Democrats are considering holding Trump’s allies in jail if they continue to defy subpoenas from the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

“A despicable human being!” Trump tweeted while retweeting a Hill article on Tlaib’s comment.

The Hill’s report originated from Deadline Detroit’s interview on Saturday with the Democratic congresswoman, who is participating in the inquiry as a member of the House Oversight Committee.

“If [Democrats] were to detain someone, where would they go and have them detained so that they can comply with the subpoenas?” Tlaib said.

“There have been actual serious conversations about what the logistics would look like–if we did have to force someone through a court order to come before the Congressional committee,” she continued. “This is pretty uncharted territory for many of us and even for Congress.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
