Trump Flashes Thumbs Up In Picture With Baby Orphaned By El Paso Shooting

In a jarring image tweeted from first lady Melania Trump’s account, she and President Donald Trump grin, the latter flashing a thumbs up, as they pose with a baby orphaned by the mass shooting in El Paso.

I met many incredible people in Dayton, Ohio & El Paso, Texas yesterday. Their communities are strong and unbreakable. @potus and I stand with you! pic.twitter.com/SHzV6zcVKR — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 8, 2019

Baby Paul’s parents, Andre and Jordan Anchondo, were fatally shot trying to protect him during the rampage. Paul was hospitalized with broken bones after his mom fell on top of him when she was killed trying to shield him with her body, per the Washington Post.

At least one hospital worker from the scene told CNN that the President displayed an “absence of empathy” while visiting victims in the hospital, and Trump drew widespread condemnation for his treatment of a hospital tour like a glossy photo-op. Video captured him in the hospital crowing about his rallies’ crowd sizes and making a crack at Beto O’Rourke.