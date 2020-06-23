Trump Threatens To Arrest And Jail Protesters Who Topple Statues

President Trump threatened anti-racism protesters on Tuesday morning, in what has become a common refrain for a president who brandishes a show a force at signs of dissent. This time, sounding off on Twitter to warn that protesters who attempt to vandalize or tear down statues of historical figures – many of whom have links to white supremacy – would be subject to arrest.

I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

The comments come after protesters tried to tear down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson near the White House on Monday before they were stopped by police according to video footage shot and shared online from the demonstration by “DCist” reporter Margaret Barthel.

P.S. in the heat of the moment, I didn’t post some of the clearest video I got when police and protesters were clashing by the Jackson statue. pic.twitter.com/9Ni04nPpFm — Margaret Barthel (@margaretbarthel) June 23, 2020

The protesters can be heard chanting, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Andrew Jackson’s got to go” as some climbed the statue which still stands in Lafayette Square – the same park where law enforcement officials by order of Attorney General Bill Bar teargassed and used violent force to clear protesters from the area for a presidential photo op in front of a nearby church just weeks ago on June 1.

Before the statue could be knocked from its pedestal, U.S. Park Police officers in riot gear appeared and began swinging batons and sending off waves of pepper spray to push protesters away from the scene.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, whose agency oversees the Park Police, echoed on Monday night the president’s mantra about “law and order” which seems to come at any cost, using the term “anarchists” to describe the group that was violently dispersed from the park.

I just left Lafayette Square where another so called “peaceful protest” led to destruction tonight. Let me be clear: we will not bow to anarchists. Law and order will prevail, and justice will be served. — Secretary David Bernhardt (@SecBernhardt) June 23, 2020