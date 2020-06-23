Trump Threatens To Arrest And Jail Protesters Who Topple Statues

Latest
TOPSHOT - The equestrian statue of former US President General Andrew Jackson has ropes and chains still hanging, after protesters tried to topple it, at Lafayette square, in front of the White House, in Washington, DC on June 22, 2020.
By
|
June 23, 2020 7:40 a.m.

President Trump threatened anti-racism protesters on Tuesday morning, in what has become a common refrain for a president who brandishes a show a force at signs of dissent. This time, sounding off on Twitter to warn that protesters who attempt to vandalize or tear down statues of historical figures – many of whom have links to white supremacy – would be subject to arrest.

The comments come after protesters tried to tear down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson near the White House on Monday before they were stopped by police according to video footage shot and shared online from the demonstration by “DCist” reporter Margaret Barthel.

The protesters  can be heard chanting, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Andrew Jackson’s got to go” as some climbed the statue which still stands in Lafayette Square – the same park where law enforcement officials by order of Attorney General Bill Bar teargassed and used violent force to clear protesters from the area for a presidential photo op in front of a nearby church just weeks ago on June 1.

Before the statue could be knocked from its pedestal, U.S. Park Police officers in riot gear appeared and began swinging batons and sending off waves of pepper spray to push protesters away from the scene. 

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, whose agency oversees the Park Police, echoed on Monday night the president’s mantra about “law and order” which seems to come at any cost, using the term “anarchists” to describe the group that was violently dispersed from the park.

 

Zoë Richards
