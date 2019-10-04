Latest
1 hour ago
Explosive Texts Show U.S. Pushed Ukraine To Investigate In Exchange For WH Visit
12 hours ago
CNN: Trump Mentioned Biden, Warren During Call With Chinese President In June
14 hours ago
Warren Subtly Mocks Right-Wing Activists’ Fake ‘Cougar’ Sex Scandal

This Is Normal! Trump Claims Foreign Political Pressure Campaigns Happen ‘All The Time’

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before departing the White House for the G7 summit in Washington, DC, on June 8, 2018. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
October 4, 2019 9:17 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

In light of news that State Department officials actively pressed Ukraine to announce a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for a White House visit, President Trump is, once again, proclaiming his innocence.

After House Democrats released explosive text messages that show two U.S. ambassadors helped draft the exact language of a potential investigation announcement, Trump claimed his pressure campaign had “NOTHING” to do with politics or his political opponent and everything to do with “CORRUPTION.”

Trump’s been hiding behind this excuse for some time, even though he has repeatedly openly admitted that he wants Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens, while simultaneously arguing that he never pressured Ukraine to take on the probe. The new texts provide the fullest picture yet of the extent to which Trump administration officials worked with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to pressure the Ukrainian government to look into Biden, one of Trump’s top political rivals in 2020.

The messages also reveal a sense of alarm from the Ukrainian government in late August after Trump withheld nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine. Trump has claimed he temporarily blocked the funds to force European countries to contribute more to Ukraine’s defense, but he made the decision just one week before the now-infamous call with Ukraine when he asked President Volodymyr Zelensky for a “favor” after Zelensky brought up the prospect of more weapons.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: