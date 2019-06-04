Latest
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip in Downing Street, as part of Trump's state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool
Trump Throws Theresa May A Rare Bone: She’s ‘A Better Negotiator Than I Am’

June 4, 2019 10:04 am

President Trump, the self-described master dealmaker offered outgoing United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May some unusual praise on Tuesday.

During a press conference with Trump, May joked that she recalled Trump telling her she should sue the European Union to get an exit deal.

“Which we didn’t do,” she said, turning to Trump. “We went into negotiations and we came out with a good deal.”

“That’s not — I would have sued, but that’s okay,” Trump said, which was met with laughter. “I would have sued and settled maybe, but you never know. She’s probably a better negotiator than I am.”

