Latest
19 mins ago
‘I Know It Will Look Surreal’: Los Angeles Mayor Urges Residents To Wear Masks
A woman wearing personal protective equipment crosses Main Street Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in the Flushing section of the Queens borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
28 mins ago
Coronavirus Hits Poorer NYC Neighborhoods The Hardest
38 mins ago
Tokyo Records Single-Day Surge In New Coronavirus Cases

Trump Tells Schumer To ‘Stop Complaining’ About Alarming Medical Supply Shortage

President Donald Trump debates with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during a meeting in the Oval Office on December 11, 2018. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
April 2, 2020 10:19 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Donald Trump attacked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday morning after the Democratic leader criticized Trump’s fumbling response to the medical equipment shortage in New York.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Schumer described how New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have been “calling all over the place” for crucial supplies to help health care workers in their state mitigate the devastating COVID-19 outbreak.

“And that’s because the system that the administration has put in place is horrible,” the Democratic senator said.

Schumer called on Trump to appoint an apolitical “military man” to be the czar of distribution of medical materials under the Defense Production Act.

“The military knows how to get lots of materials in lots of different places quickly,” he said.

Shortly after the interview, Trump bashed Schumer and attempted to shift the blame onto him.

“You should have pushed harder,” Trump tweeted. “Stop complaining & find out where all of these supplies are going.”

Watch Schumer below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: