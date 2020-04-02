Trump Tells Schumer To ‘Stop Complaining’ About Alarming Medical Supply Shortage

President Donald Trump attacked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday morning after the Democratic leader criticized Trump’s fumbling response to the medical equipment shortage in New York.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Schumer described how New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have been “calling all over the place” for crucial supplies to help health care workers in their state mitigate the devastating COVID-19 outbreak.

“And that’s because the system that the administration has put in place is horrible,” the Democratic senator said.

Schumer called on Trump to appoint an apolitical “military man” to be the czar of distribution of medical materials under the Defense Production Act.

“The military knows how to get lots of materials in lots of different places quickly,” he said.

Shortly after the interview, Trump bashed Schumer and attempted to shift the blame onto him.

“You should have pushed harder,” Trump tweeted. “Stop complaining & find out where all of these supplies are going.”

Watch Schumer below: