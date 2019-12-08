Trump Tells Mostly Jewish Crowd They’ll Vote For Him Because They Want To Protect Their Wealth

President Donald Trump invoked several anti-Semitic tropes while speaking to the Israeli American Council on Saturday night.

During his speech, Trump accused some Jewish American people of not being sufficiently loyal to Israel.

“We have to get the people of our country, of this country, to love Israel more, I have to tell you that. We have to do it,” he said. “We have to get them to love Israel more. Because you have people that are Jewish people, that are great people…they don’t love Israel enough.”

He also told the mostly Jewish audience that they wouldn’t vote for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for president because, according to him, they want to protect their money from her proposed wealth tax.

“You’re not going to vote for Pocahontas, I can tell you that much,” Trump said, using his racist nickname for the senator.

“You’re not going to vote for the wealth tax,” he said. “Let’s take 100 percent of your wealth away. No, no.”

“Even if you don’t like me — and some of you don’t; some of you, I don’t like at all, actually — and you’re going to be my biggest supporters because you’ll be out of business in about 15 minutes,” he continued.

Trump made similar comments in August about Jewish people who don’t vote Republican.

“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” he said.

Watch Trump’s speech on Saturday below: