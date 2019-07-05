Trump Blames ‘Airports’ Gaffe On A Teleprompter Blackout

President Trump had a rare moment of humility on Friday while speaking to reporters when he admitted it wasn’t “a good feeling” when his teleprompter cut out during his speech on Independence Day.

The President blamed his weird reference to Revolutionary War armies taking over airports on the teleprompter going black, claiming he was “right in the middle of that sentence” when it cut out.

“The teleprompter went out, it kept going on and then at the end it just went out, it went kaput, so I could’ve said — and actually right in the middle of that sentence it went out and that’s not a good feeling,” he said. “When you’re standing in front of millions and millions of people on television and I don’t know what the final count was but that went all the way back to the Washington Monument.

“I knew the speech very well,” he continued. “So I was able to do it without a teleprompter but the teleprompter did go out.”