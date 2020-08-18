Latest
PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 10: U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the Elysee Presidential Palace after his lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on November 10, 2018 in Paris, France. President Trump is in Paris to participate in the international ceremony of the Armistice Centenary of 1918 at the Arc de Triomphe on November 11, 2018. Heads of State from around the world meet in Paris to commemorate the end of the first World War (WWI). (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Donald Trump
Trump Teases A Pardon For A ‘Very, Very Important’ Person

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing at the White House August 12, 2020. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
August 18, 2020 7:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump apparently has a new bombshell pardon in the pipes.

“Doing a pardon tomorrow on someone who is very, very important,” Trump said during a press gaggle on Monday evening, according to Reuters.

The President told reporters that it would not be his former adviser Michael Flynn nor NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Though Trump did not disclose who the pardon recipient would be, his former confidant Roger Stone, whose criminal case Trump has persistently attacked before commuting Stone’s sentence, abruptly dropped his appeals case against his criminal convictions on Monday night after the President made the remark about the pardon.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
