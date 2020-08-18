Trump Teases A Pardon For A ‘Very, Very Important’ Person

President Donald Trump apparently has a new bombshell pardon in the pipes.

“Doing a pardon tomorrow on someone who is very, very important,” Trump said during a press gaggle on Monday evening, according to Reuters.

The President told reporters that it would not be his former adviser Michael Flynn nor NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Though Trump did not disclose who the pardon recipient would be, his former confidant Roger Stone, whose criminal case Trump has persistently attacked before commuting Stone’s sentence, abruptly dropped his appeals case against his criminal convictions on Monday night after the President made the remark about the pardon.