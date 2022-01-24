Latest
17 hours ago ago
Jan. 6 Committee Chair Reveals Bill Barr Has Spoken With Investigators
19 hours ago ago
Coons: Dems Are Frustrated After Sinema And Manchin Joined GOP’s Opposition To Filibuster Carveout
21 hours ago ago
Sanders: Arizona Dems’ Censure Of Sinema For Filibuster Vote Was ‘Absolutely’ Appropriate

Trump Team Coordinates Legal Fund For Select Cronies In Jan. 6 Panel Probe

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 28: Matt Schlapp (L), Chairman of the American Conservative Union, hosts a conversation with Laura Trump (not pictured), President Donald Trumps daughter in-law and member of his 2020 reelection campaign, and Brad Parscale (not pictured), campaign manager for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, during the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union on February 28, 2020 in National Harbor, MD. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Matt Schlapp
NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 28: Matt Schlapp (L), Chairman of the American Conservative Union, hosts a conversation with Laura Trump , President Donald Trumps daughter in-law and member of his 2020 reelection camp... NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 28: Matt Schlapp (L), Chairman of the American Conservative Union, hosts a conversation with Laura Trump , President Donald Trumps daughter in-law and member of his 2020 reelection campaign, and Brad Parscale , campaign manager for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, during the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union on February 28, 2020 in National Harbor, MD. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 24, 2022 9:47 a.m.

Ex-President Donald Trump’s team is collaborating with American Conservative Union (ACU) chair Matt Schlapp to decide which of Trump’s former staffers who’ve been subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 committee deserve some financial help, according to CNN.

The legal defense money comes from Schlapp’s ACU-run “First Amendment Fund.”

The ACU chair told CNN that he’s “in communication” with Trump’s team about who will and won’t get help from his pool. The ex-president himself is “more than aware” of the fund and is actively encouraging people to tap into it, a source told CNN.

In line with Trump’s demand for loyalty, Schlapp said the money won’t go to former Trump aides who agree with the Jan. 6 panel’s efforts to get to the bottom of the Capitol insurrection that the ex-president egged on.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

“We are certainly not going to assist anyone who agrees with the mission of the committee and is aiding and abetting the committee,” the ACU leader told CNN.

However, whether or not a former aide gets the money isn’t necessarily incumbent upon whether he or she cooperates with the panel, according to Schlapp.

“We do understand that when you are young and you have your whole career ahead of you, you have to take the right steps to defend yourself and sometimes that can include having your lawyers talk to the committee,” he told CNN.

One of the recipients of the funds was former Trump campaign staffer Maggie Mulvaney, who is now a senior adviser for Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV), two sources told CNN.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: