news

PHOTOS: Here Are Trump’s 4th Of July Tanks

Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America
By
July 2, 2019 12:54 pm

President Trump’s big 4th of July spectacle will come complete with several M1 Abrams tanks and other armored vehicles, despite opposition to the military equipment sideshow from the local Washington, D.C. City Council.

The tanks are currently on a train outside of southeast D.C., according to local reports.

Here are some pictures of the vehicles.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 02: Two M1A1 Abrams tanks and other military vehicles sit on guarded rail cars at a rail yard on July 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump asked the Pentagon for military hardware, including tanks, to be displayed during the 4th of July Salute To America on the National Mall. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Looks like they’re getting a good cleaning before the big debut.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 02: A worker washes one of two M1A1 Abrams tanks that are loaded on rail cars at a rail yard on July 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump asked the Pentagon for military hardware, including tanks, to be displayed during Thursdays July 4th Salute to America celebration at the Lincoln Memorial.
(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Critics across the board are concerned Trump is using Independence Day to politicize the military and turn the typically non-partisan celebration in the nation’s capitol into a pro-Trump rally.

Here’s some more pictures of the tanks getting a good scrub-down.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 02: A worker washes one of two M1A1 Abrams tanks that are loaded on rail cars at a rail yard on July 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump asked the Pentagon for military hardware, including tanks, to be displayed during Thursdays July 4th Salute to America celebration at the Lincoln Memorial.
(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 02: A worker washes one of two M1A1 Abrams tanks that are loaded on rail cars at a rail yard on July 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump asked the Pentagon for military hardware, including tanks, to be displayed during Thursdays July 4th Salute to America celebration at the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

