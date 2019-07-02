PHOTOS: Here Are Trump’s 4th Of July Tanks

President Trump’s big 4th of July spectacle will come complete with several M1 Abrams tanks and other armored vehicles, despite opposition to the military equipment sideshow from the local Washington, D.C. City Council.

The tanks are currently on a train outside of southeast D.C., according to local reports.

Here are some pictures of the vehicles.

Looks like they’re getting a good cleaning before the big debut.

Critics across the board are concerned Trump is using Independence Day to politicize the military and turn the typically non-partisan celebration in the nation’s capitol into a pro-Trump rally.

Here’s some more pictures of the tanks getting a good scrub-down.

The two combat vehicles at the far end, an MP tells me, are Abraham and Bradley. I asked what specifically their purpose is. The MP smiled and said, “blow shit up.” — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) July 2, 2019