Rep. Darren Bailey talks on the House floor at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Feb. 20, 2019. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Trump Claims His ‘Talent’ Or ‘Luck’ Saved Lives As COVID-19 Death Toll Approaches 60K

President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference on COVID-19 in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 13, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
April 28, 2020 1:33 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Donald Trump patted himself on the back on Tuesday afternoon for his response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., even as the death toll continues to climb.

When a reporter asked Trump during an appearance in the Oval Office if the intelligence community had warned him about COVID-19 in January, the President said he “would have to check,” then pivoted to his travel ban on China.

“When I did the ban on China, almost everybody was against me, including Republicans,” Trump said, pointing out that the ban was “very early.”

“Whether it was luck, talent, or something else, we saved many thousands of lives,” he added.

COVID-19 has caused approximately 56,700 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, according to data from John Hopkins University.

Watch Trump below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
