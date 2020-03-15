Latest
38 mins ago
NYC Shuts Down Nation’s Largest Public School System To Fight Coronavirus
5 hours ago
Fauci Raises Possibility Of ‘Very Severe’ Scenario As Coronavirus Cases Increase
6 hours ago
What We’re Watching For At Sunday’s Democratic Presidential Primary Debate

Trump Says ‘Take It Easy’ After Fauci Warns Of Coronavirus Escalation

US President Donald Trump standing with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force team, speaks during a press briefing in the press briefing room of the White House March 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by... US President Donald Trump standing with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force team, speaks during a press briefing in the press briefing room of the White House March 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 15, 2020 7:41 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump attempted to quell the panic that has ensued amid the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. during a White House press briefing Sunday afternoon.

After shouting out to his meeting with executives from Target, Campbell’s and Costco, Trump advised against panic-buying in response to the outbreak.

“You don’t have to buy so much,” Trump said. “Take it easy, just relax. People are going in and buying more. I remember — I guess during the conversation Doug of Walmart said — that they’re buying more than they buy at Christmas. Relax. We’re doing great. It all will pass.”

Trump later added that the executives he met with earlier Sunday “have asked me to say, ‘Could you buy a little bit less please?’” which he thought he “would never hear that from a retailer.”

Trump’s remarks came shortly after the Federal Reserve announced that it’s cutting its benchmark interest rate to zero in an effort to protect the economy from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The President’s remarks also stand in stark contrast to the sentiments shared by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director and coronavirus task force member Anthony Fauci during a series Sunday morning interviews.

Just two days after Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, Fauci said that it’s “conceivable” for a “very severe” scenario to arise as coronavirus cases increase.

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: