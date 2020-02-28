Trump Could ‘Suck The Virus’ Out Of 60,000 People And Dems Would Still Hate Him, Huckabee Says

Latest
UNITED STATES - MARCH 21: Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, and ranking member Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., conduct a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Hart Building on Russian Interference in the 2016 election on March 21, 2018. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson, and former Secretary Jeh Johnson, also testified. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
February 28, 2020 10:31 a.m.
Fox News talking head and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) speculated Thursday that Democrats’ hatred of President Donald Trump was so extreme they would hold it against him even if Trump… sucked coronavirus out of the lungs of everyone with the virus.

On Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle” Thursday, Huckabee got pretty intimate.

“He could personally suck the virus out of every one of the 60,000 people in the world and suck it out of their lungs, swim to the bottom of the ocean and spit it out, and he would be accused of pollution for messing up the ocean, if he did that,” Huckabee said.

“There is nothing this President can do that will ever satisfy the people who hate him more than they hate the coronavirus.”

H/t Brian Stelter

Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
