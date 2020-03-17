Latest
Trump Says Americans Need To Stop ‘Hoarding’ Food And Supplies Amid Coronavirus Crisis

By
|
March 17, 2020 8:09 a.m.
President Donald Trump wants people to stop stockpiling supplies out of fear of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I ask all Americans to band together and support your neighbors by not hoarding unnecessary amounts of food and essentials,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “TOGETHER we will stay STRONG and overcome this challenge!”

As worry over the deadly coronavirus continues to skyrocket, many grocery stores across the country have continually been left with rows of empty shelves to the point where stores have had to adjust their opening hours to ease the burden of the sudden rush.

Additionally, largely populated areas of the U.S., such as New York City and Washington state, have seen shutdowns of restaurants and restrictions to take-out and delivery only. On Monday, six Bay Area counties in northern California ordered a three-week “shelter in place” policy for the 6.7 million residents who live in those areas.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
