Trump Campaigns On Iran Attack — Just Like He Once Threatened Obama Not To Do

BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 18: President Donald Trump addresses his impeachment after learning how the vote in the House was divided during a Merry Christmas Rally at the Kellogg Arena on December 18, 2019 in ... BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 18: President Donald Trump addresses his impeachment after learning how the vote in the House was divided during a Merry Christmas Rally at the Kellogg Arena on December 18, 2019 in Battle Creek, Michigan. While Trump spoke at the rally the House of Representatives voted, mostly along party lines, to impeach the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 8, 2020 10:11 a.m.
President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is seizing on the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, highlighting the move in Facebook ads and email blasts.

“Republicans are good at killing terrorists and this is a reminder of that,” Michael Ahrens, communications director of the Republican National Committee, told the Associated Press.

“ANOTHER dead terrorist,” shouted the subject line on a Sunday fundraising email.

Ironically, campaigning on military aggression with Iran is exactly what Trump warned then-President Barack Obama not to do before his 2012 reelection.

He also called Obama “weak and ineffective,” predicting that he would attack Iran due to his lack of ability to “negotiate.”

Tensions have escalated since the strike, with Iranian forces firing missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops Tuesday night. Before that, per the Washington Post, Trump was arguing to aides that the strike would be politically popular and that Iran wouldn’t “do anything too stupid.”

There were reportedly no casualties from the missile strikes. According to CNN, some administration officials believe that Iran purposely aimed for areas devoid of Americans to send a message rather than to do real damage.

Trump tweeted that “all was well!” Tuesday night even before possible casualties had been assessed. He is scheduled to address the nation Wednesday morning.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
