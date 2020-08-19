Trump Slathers On Praise For Far-Right Commentator Laura Loomer In GOP Primary Win

President Donald Trump repeatedly congratulated conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer for her decisive victory in the Republican House primary for a seat that represents his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Great going Laura,” Trump wrote in a Wednesday morning tweet. You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!”

The district is currently represented by four-term Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel, who has served since 2013 and ran unopposed two years ago.

Shortly after results emerged from the race late Tuesday, the President retweeted Loomer’s victory results posted by QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene, who recently declared victory in her GOP primary in Georgia to the glee of a president who has endorsed QAnon candidates and long advanced the views of conspiracy theorists.

Loomer, a right-wing commentator who is also supported by Trump confidant Roger Stone and far-right radio host Alex Jones, has built her profile through controversial and at times racist remarks.

According to the Washington Post, a Twitter account that supports Loomer quoted the candidate in a fundraising message on Tuesday night as saying that “Congress is about to get Loomered,” and “I will have plenty of opportunities in the halls of Congress to confront The Squad members & call them out on their support 4 Communism & j1had1st alliances.”

CBS News reported that Loomer, a pro-Trump protester, was arrested in 2017 at a production of “Julias Caesar” for rushing the Central Park stage shouting, “Stop the normalization of political violence against the right! This is unacceptable!”

Loomer was banned from using Uber and Lyft after posting an anti-Muslim tweet in November 2017, saying that she was late to a meeting because she could not find a “non-Muslim cab or @Uber @Lyft” driver.

Loomer was also barred from Twitter the following year, after calling Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) “anti-Jewish” and blasting the Minnesota Democrat’s religious beliefs.

In September 2018, Loomer was reportedly escorted out of a congressional hearing on social media when she stood up to accuse Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who was testifying, of trying to skew the midterm elections in favor of Democrats.

In Greene’s congratulatory post that was retweeted by Trump, the QAnon supporter called on Dorsey to “re-instate her account.”