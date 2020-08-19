Latest
8 mins ago
AOC Bats Down Misguided ‘Scandal’ Over Bernie Nomination At DNC
52 mins ago
Trump Campaign Sues To Block New Jersey’s Mail-In Ballot Plan
1 hour ago
USPS Quietly Added Rule Prohibiting Workers From Signing Mail-In Ballots As Witnesses

Trump Slathers On Praise For Far-Right Commentator Laura Loomer In GOP Primary Win

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 06: Laura Loomer waits backstage during a "Demand Free Speech" rally on Freedom Plaza on July 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. The demonstrators are calling for an end of censorship by social media co... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 06: Laura Loomer waits backstage during a "Demand Free Speech" rally on Freedom Plaza on July 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. The demonstrators are calling for an end of censorship by social media companies. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 19, 2020 8:56 a.m.

President Donald Trump repeatedly congratulated conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer for her decisive victory in the Republican House primary for a seat that represents his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. 

“Great going Laura,” Trump wrote in a Wednesday morning tweet. You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!” 

The district is currently represented by four-term Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel, who has served since 2013 and ran unopposed two years ago. 

Shortly after results emerged from the race late Tuesday, the President retweeted Loomer’s victory results posted by QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene, who recently declared victory in her GOP primary in Georgia to the glee of a president who has endorsed QAnon candidates and long advanced the views of conspiracy theorists.

Loomer, a right-wing commentator who is also supported by Trump confidant Roger Stone and far-right radio host Alex Jones, has built her profile through controversial and at times racist remarks.

According to the Washington Post, a Twitter account that supports Loomer quoted the candidate in a fundraising message on Tuesday night as saying that “Congress is about to get Loomered,” and “I will have plenty of opportunities in the halls of Congress to confront The Squad members & call them out on their support 4 Communism & j1had1st alliances.”

CBS News reported that Loomer, a pro-Trump protester, was arrested in 2017 at a production of “Julias Caesar” for rushing the Central Park stage shouting, “Stop the normalization of political violence against the right! This is unacceptable!” 

Loomer was banned from using Uber and Lyft after posting an anti-Muslim tweet in November 2017, saying that she was late to a meeting because she could not find a “non-Muslim cab or @Uber @Lyft” driver.

Loomer was also barred from Twitter the following year, after calling Rep. Ilhan Omar  (D-MN) “anti-Jewish” and blasting the Minnesota Democrat’s religious beliefs.

In September 2018, Loomer was reportedly escorted out of a congressional hearing on social media when she stood up to accuse Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who was testifying, of trying to skew the midterm elections in favor of Democrats.

In Greene’s congratulatory post that was retweeted by Trump, the QAnon supporter called on Dorsey to “re-instate her account.”

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30