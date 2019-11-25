Trump Shrugs Off Giuliani’s Comments About ‘Insurance’: ‘Rudy’s A Great Guy’

President Donald Trump apparently isn’t bothered by his personal lawyer hinting at having damaging information in case Trump decides to chuck him under the bus.

“What do you think of Rudy Giuliani saying he has ‘insurance?'” a reporter asked Monday during a media scrum in the Oval Office.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Trump replied. “Rudy’s a great guy.”

The President went on to say that Giuliani “covered that himself,” likely referring to the lawyer claiming on Saturday that he was being sarcastic when he told Fox News host Ed Henry he had “insurance” earlier that day.

That wasn’t the first time Giuliani alluded to having some kind of safeguard in the event Trump and his allies make him take the fall for the scheme to strong-arm Ukraine into announcing an investigation into Joe Biden.

During an interview with the Guardian more than a week ago, Giuliani said he wasn’t worried about Trump potentially throwing him under the bus as House impeachment investigators dig into the scandal.

“But I do have very, very good insurance, so if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid,” Giuliani told the Guardian.

“He’s joking,” Giuliani’s attorney added.

And in September, Giuliani told CNN he had kept several texts from the State Department as proof that the department had approved of his communications with Ukraine.

“I’m going to use them to protect myself if and when I need them,” he said.

Watch Trump below: