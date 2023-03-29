Latest
Trump Shares An Appreciation Post For Grand Jury Amid Reports It Won’t Vote On Indictment This Week

March 29, 2023 10:27 a.m.
Former President Donald Trump seems to be changing his tone towards the grand jury investigating the $130,000 hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign to keep her quiet about an affair they had years before.

Trump took to his bootleg Twitter platform Wednesday morning to share an all caps appreciation post, saying he has gained respect for the grand jury investigating him because they are not giving into the “witch hunt” that he believes the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is on against him.

“I HAVE GAINED SUCH RESPECT FOR THIS GRAND JURY, & PERHAPS EVEN THE GRAND JURY SYSTEM AS A WHOLE,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post. “THE EVIDENCE IS SO OVERWHELMING IN MY FAVOR, & SO RIDICULOUSLY BAD FOR THE HIGHLY PARTISAN & HATEFUL DISTRICT ATTORNEY, THAT THE GRAND JURY IS SAYING, HOLD ON, WE ARE NOT A RUBBER STAMP, WHICH MOST GRAND JURIES ARE BRANDED AS BEING, WE ARE NOT GOING TO VOTE AGAINST A PREPONDERANCE OF EVIDENCE OR AGAINST LARGE NUMBERS OF LEGAL SCHOLARS ALL SAYING THERE IS NO CASE HERE. DROP THIS SICK WITCH HUNT,  NOW!”

A lot is still unknown as the grand jury’s schedule and to-do list is under a cloak of secrecy. But Trump’s post is likely a reaction to reports indicating that the grand jury considering a possible Trump arrest is not expected to vote on it this week.

On Monday the grand jury heard additional testimony from David Pecker, former CEO of American Media and publisher of the National Enquirer who played a key role in helping to orchestrate the payment. This was Pecker’s second appearance in front of the grand jury. 

The grand jury is not expected to meet on Wednesday. They will reconvene on Thursday to hear a matter separate from the Trump hush money case. So, although the schedule is subject to change, according to NBC News’ sources, the grand jury will likely not vote on a possible Trump indictment until next week.

Author Headshot
Emine Yücel
