Trump Seems More Than A Little Mad At New York And California

President Donald Trump spent the weekend spitting vitriol via Twitter at several Democrat-led areas of the country, including the city he used to call home.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi should spend more time in her decaying city and less time on the Impeachment Hoax!” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

It was the latest post in a string of furious tweets bashing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) state and district of San Francisco, along with the state of New York and New York City–all of which are either investigating Trump’s businesses or are led by Democratic lawmakers heading the impeachment proceedings against Trump.

The President began the crusade on Saturday morning by accusing California and New York’s Democratic governors of not addressing their states’ “TREMENDOUS Homeless problems,” an attack he retweeted on Sunday.

On late Saturday afternoon, Trump went as far as saying he hated New York state and NYC, where prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the Southern District of New York are investigating Trump Organization.

“So sad to see that New York City and State are falling apart,” Trump tweeted. “All they want to do is investigate to make me hate them even more than I should.”

It wasn’t until after Trump blasted Pelosi’s “decaying city” on Sunday that the President finally acknowledged the attack at a Hanukkah celebration on Saturday night in Monsey, New York, in which five people were stabbed.

“The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific,” Trump tweeted. “We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery.”