Trump Org Has Deal With Airport That Sends Flight Crews To His Scotland Golf Club

The Trump Organization entered into an agreement with a Scottish airport in 2014 to increase traffic to his Turnberry golf resort, The New York Times reported.

In exchange for helping to drive more air traffic to the airport, the Glasgow Prestwick Airport agreed to add the Trump golf club to its list of hotels that it regularly sends aircrews to for accommodations, according to Scottish Freedom of Information documents obtained by the Times. The Trump Turnberry hotel is 20 miles away from the airport and one of the priciest on Glasgow’s accommodations list, according to the Times.

The Department of Defense and Glasgow officials confirmed to the Times on Monday that the U.S. Air Force also has an agreement with the airport– Glasgow provides the Air Force with its necessary refueling services and also helps making arrangements for the aircrews to stay at nearby hotels.

According to a new report in Politico Monday evening, Air Force crew members have stayed the night at President Trump’s Turnberry resort at least four times in the past year.

Both the Times and Politico’s reports come in contrast with President Trump’s denials that he was involved in any decision to house the military personnel at his resort.