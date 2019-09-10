Trump Org Has Deal With Airport That Sends Flight Crews To His Scotland Golf Club

Latest
Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff arrives on stage to speak during his election night party being held at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North Hotel after returns show him winning/losing the race for Georgia's 6th Congressional District on June 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
on July 30, 2015 in Ayr, Scotland.
AYR, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump visits his Scottish golf course Turnberry on July 30, 2015 in Ayr, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
September 10, 2019 7:34 am
The Trump Organization entered into an agreement with a Scottish airport in 2014 to increase traffic to his Turnberry golf resort, The New York Times reported.

In exchange for helping to drive more air traffic to the airport, the Glasgow Prestwick Airport agreed to add the Trump golf club to its list of hotels that it regularly sends aircrews to for accommodations, according to Scottish Freedom of Information documents obtained by the Times. The Trump Turnberry hotel is 20 miles away from the airport and one of the priciest on Glasgow’s accommodations list, according to the Times.

The Department of Defense and Glasgow officials confirmed to the Times on Monday that the U.S. Air Force also has an agreement with the airport– Glasgow provides the Air Force with its necessary refueling services and also helps making arrangements for the aircrews to stay at nearby hotels.

According to a new report in Politico Monday evening, Air Force crew members have stayed the night at President Trump’s Turnberry resort at least four times in the past year.

Both the Times and Politico’s reports come in contrast with President Trump’s denials that he was involved in any decision to house the military personnel at his resort.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
