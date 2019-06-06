Trump Scolded Conway In Front Of Reporter About Bob Woodward Book

President Trump is still upset with one of his loyal aides for how Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward’s book portrayed him.

According to an excerpt of Yahoo! News reporter Alexander Nazaryan’s new book “The Best People: Trump’s Cabinet and the Siege On Washington” published on Yahoo, Trump openly and bitterly scolded White House counsel Kellyanne Conway about not getting an interview with Woodward, right in front of the reporter. The three were apparently sitting for an interview when Trump started griping about how poorly he’s been portrayed in books about his administration.

He then turned on Conway for blocking him from Woodward while he was reporting on his book “Fear.”

Kellyanne didn’t tell me he asked 10 times for a meeting. I wish she did,” he said, in an exchange described as “bitter.”

“I’m sure it would have been a little bit of a different book. … You should have told me. Honestly, you should have told me,” he said.

Read an excerpt of Conway’s reaction below:

Conway just sat there, taking it as she has doubtlessly taken it from the boss many times before. You couldn’t last in this administration unless you were willing to take it daily, take with a smile and a “yessir,” take it even while knowing that much of the country loathed you, considered you complicit in one of the great political crimes in American history. And you would take it in this way that Conway was taking it now only if you truly believed in the man who was giving it, in his vision for the country. Unless, of course, there was something in it for you. There was that too sometimes.

Read the full excerpt here.