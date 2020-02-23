Trump Threatens Schiff Again By Baselessly Claiming That He Leaked Briefing Info

Latest
By
|
February 23, 2020 5:31 p.m.
President Trump appeared to suggest in a Sunday afternoon tweet that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) could face consequences over reports of a classified intelligence briefing earlier this month warning House lawmakers of Russian interference in the 2020 presidential election.

In his Sunday afternoon tweet, Trump baselessly claimed that Schiff leaked classified information from the briefing and warned that “someday he will be caught.”

Trump’s tweet comes days after The New York Times first reported Thursday that the President was angered by a classified briefing earlier this month hosted by intelligence officials. During the briefing, intelligence officials warned House lawmakers that Russia was interfering in the 2020 presidential election in an effort to help the President’s re-election.

Intelligence official Shelby Pierson reportedly told members of Schiff’s House Intelligence Committee during the classified briefing that Russia has “developed a preference” for Trump.

A few minutes after his tweet slamming Schiff, Trump seemed to mockingly suggest in another tweet that Mueller should do another investigation following Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) win in the Nevada caucuses. On Friday, the Washington Post reported that Sanders was briefed by U.S. officials that Russia is attempting to help his campaign in the Democratic presidential primary.

Earlier Sunday, Trump said that he’s “not been briefed at all” about Russian interference in the 2020 presidential election before departing the White House for India.

“I read where Russia’s helping Bernie Sanders. Nobody said it to me at all. Nobody briefed me about that at all,” Trump said. “I have not been briefed on that at all. Nobody told me about it.”

Schiff hit back in a Sunday morning tweet by accusing Trump of “deflection.”

This isn’t the first time that Trump threatened Schiff. Last month, Trump tweeted that Schiff “has not paid the price yet” for his impeachment manager role in the Senate trial.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
