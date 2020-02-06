Latest
3 hours ago
Trump’s Loyal Foot Soldiers Reaped Their Rewards During His Impeachment Rant
3 hours ago
Trump Went Off The Deep End In His Post-Acquittal Victory Lap
4 hours ago
Sanders Declares Victory In Iowa

Trump Praises Scalise, Says He ‘Looks Better’ After Baseball Shooting

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to the media, one day after the U.S. Senate acquitted on two articles of impeachment, in the East Room of the White House February 6, 2020 in... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to the media, one day after the U.S. Senate acquitted on two articles of impeachment, in the East Room of the White House February 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. After five months of congressional hearings and investigations about President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, the U.S. Senate formally acquitted the president of charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 6, 2020 1:30 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

While talking up his Senate impeachment acquittal in the White House Thursday, President Trump went on an extended tangent about Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) that was ostensibly supposed to be a compliment. It took several strange turns.

“A man who is braver than me and braver than all of us in this room, he got whacked,” Trump said. “He got whacked. My Steve, right? I went to the hospital with our great first lady that night — right, honey? — and we saw a man that was not going to make it.”

Trump then launched into a rant about how Scalise “was not going to make it” and that he told him that his “devastated” and “inconsolable” wife “said she loves you.”

“A lot of wives wouldn’t give a damn. A lot of wives would’ve said, how is he doing? She couldn’t even talk, she was inconsolable,” Trump said. “Most wives would say, not good, listen I’m going home now. The doctor came in and the wife was a total mess. She was really devastated. It really looked like he had a 20, 25 percent chance.”

Trump then pivoted to praising Scalise for “setting a record for blood loss” and being “better looking now.”

“You’re more handsome now. You weren’t that good-looking. You look good now,” Trump said. “He looks better now, can you believe it? I don’t know what the hell that is. It’s true. Better now.”

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: