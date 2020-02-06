Trump Praises Scalise, Says He ‘Looks Better’ After Baseball Shooting

While talking up his Senate impeachment acquittal in the White House Thursday, President Trump went on an extended tangent about Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) that was ostensibly supposed to be a compliment. It took several strange turns.

“A man who is braver than me and braver than all of us in this room, he got whacked,” Trump said. “He got whacked. My Steve, right? I went to the hospital with our great first lady that night — right, honey? — and we saw a man that was not going to make it.”

Trump then launched into a rant about how Scalise “was not going to make it” and that he told him that his “devastated” and “inconsolable” wife “said she loves you.”

“A lot of wives wouldn’t give a damn. A lot of wives would’ve said, how is he doing? She couldn’t even talk, she was inconsolable,” Trump said. “Most wives would say, not good, listen I’m going home now. The doctor came in and the wife was a total mess. She was really devastated. It really looked like he had a 20, 25 percent chance.”

Trump then pivoted to praising Scalise for “setting a record for blood loss” and being “better looking now.”

“You’re more handsome now. You weren’t that good-looking. You look good now,” Trump said. “He looks better now, can you believe it? I don’t know what the hell that is. It’s true. Better now.”