Latest
15 mins ago
Trump Administration Wants To Accept Zero Refugees Into The Country Next Year
30 mins ago
Owning The Libs By Selling Trump Campaign…Straws
43 mins ago
A Look At The Frenzied Preparation For Mueller’s Congressional Appearances
news

Trump To Announce Scalia’s Son As New Labor Secretary Nominee

3Scalia100201 -- Eugene Scalia, nominee for Solicitor of Labor, speaks at his conformation hearing.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
July 19, 2019 8:57 am

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he intends to name Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court justice, as his new labor secretary nominee.

The tweet comes days after his former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigned under a pall of scrutiny swirling around his connection to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Politico, Scalia met with Trump on Thursday and White House aides have been canvassing Senators to ascertain the likelihood of his confirmation.

Scalia has served as chief legal officer for the Labor Department under former President George W. Bush and has been a special assistant to now-Attorney General William Barr.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: