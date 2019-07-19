Trump To Announce Scalia’s Son As New Labor Secretary Nominee

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he intends to name Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court justice, as his new labor secretary nominee.

I am pleased to announce that it is my intention to nominate Gene Scalia as the new Secretary of Labor. Gene has led a life of great success in the legal and labor field and is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

The tweet comes days after his former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigned under a pall of scrutiny swirling around his connection to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Politico, Scalia met with Trump on Thursday and White House aides have been canvassing Senators to ascertain the likelihood of his confirmation.

Scalia has served as chief legal officer for the Labor Department under former President George W. Bush and has been a special assistant to now-Attorney General William Barr.