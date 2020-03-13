Trump Says He Will ‘Most Likely’ Get Tested For Coronavirus

Latest
President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference about the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic in the Rose Garden at the White House on March 13, 2020. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
March 13, 2020 4:49 p.m.
During a press conference on Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he might finally undergo a test for COVID-19.

“I didn’t say I wasn’t going to be tested,” he told a reporter after she asked whether not taking a test was selfish, given that he had made contact with a Brazilian official who turned out to have the coronavirus.

“Are you going to be?” the reporter asked.

“Most likely, yeah,” Trump replied. “Not for that reason, but because I think I will do it anyway.”

He said he was “working out a schedule” to eventually release the results.

Besides the Brazilian official, Trump has also made contact with many conservatives who have had to self-quarantine after being exposed to a coronavirus patient at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) several weeks ago.

The White House has previously said that Trump does not need to be tested.

