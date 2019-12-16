Latest
UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Reps. Justin Amash, R-Mich., left, and ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are seen during a House Oversight and Reform Committee markup in Rayburn Building on a resolution on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and the Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
11 mins ago
Freshman Dems Advocate For Amash To Be Enlisted As Impeachment Manager
1 hour ago
Graham Invites Giuliani To Testify Before Senate Judiciary About Ukraine Trip
2 hours ago
CNN: White House Will Review Schumer’s Request To Subpoena Bolton, Mulvaney

Trump Says He Looks ‘Very Much Forward’ To Debating Dem Primary Winner

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up during the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition in Chicago, Illinois on October 28, 2019. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
December 16, 2019 10:43 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump is apparently eager to duke it out on the debate stage with whoever emerges victorious from the 2020 Democratic primaries.

“I look very much forward to debating whoever the lucky person is who stumbles across the finish line in the little watched Do Nothing Democrat Debates,” Trump tweeted on Monday morning. “My record is so good on the Economy and all else, including debating, that perhaps I would consider more than 3 debates…”

But according to him, the “very biased” Commission on Presidential Debates is “stacked with Trump Haters and Never Trumpers.”

“I will make a decision at an appropriate time but in the meantime, the Commission on Presidential Debates is NOT authorized to speak for me (or [Republicans])!” Trump tweeted.

The New York Times reported last week that Trump was considering skipping the presidential debates, not out of worry over whom he’d be debating, but who would moderate the debates.

Aids told the Times that the President, who repeatedly accused the debate moderators and polls of being rigged against him in 2016, has the same complaints about the potential debate moderators this time around.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: