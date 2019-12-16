Trump Says He Looks ‘Very Much Forward’ To Debating Dem Primary Winner

President Donald Trump is apparently eager to duke it out on the debate stage with whoever emerges victorious from the 2020 Democratic primaries.

“I look very much forward to debating whoever the lucky person is who stumbles across the finish line in the little watched Do Nothing Democrat Debates,” Trump tweeted on Monday morning. “My record is so good on the Economy and all else, including debating, that perhaps I would consider more than 3 debates…”

But according to him, the “very biased” Commission on Presidential Debates is “stacked with Trump Haters and Never Trumpers.”

“I will make a decision at an appropriate time but in the meantime, the Commission on Presidential Debates is NOT authorized to speak for me (or [Republicans])!” Trump tweeted.

The New York Times reported last week that Trump was considering skipping the presidential debates, not out of worry over whom he’d be debating, but who would moderate the debates.

Aids told the Times that the President, who repeatedly accused the debate moderators and polls of being rigged against him in 2016, has the same complaints about the potential debate moderators this time around.