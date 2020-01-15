Trump Says He Doesn’t Believe Sanders Made Sexist Comment: ‘It’s Not Kind Of A Thing He’d Say’

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump expressed support for 2020 rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) amid the controversy over whether Sanders had told Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in December 2018 that a woman couldn’t win the 2020 race.

During a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Trump said Sanders is “a nasty guy, but I don’t believe he said this” because it’s “not his deal.”

After seemingly taking a shot at Hillary Clinton, Trump repeated his point.

“[Warren] said that Bernie said a woman can’t win. I don’t believe that Bernie said that,” Trump said. “I really don’t. It’s not kind of a thing he’d say.”

Trump made the remarks as the Democratic candidates were debating each other in Des Moines, Iowa, during which the CNN moderators asked Sanders and Warren about the conversation.

Sanders rigorously denied again that he’d told Warren a woman could not win the election.

“Anybody knows me knows that it’s incomprehensible that I would think that a woman could not be president of the United States,” he said.

Warren said she “disagreed” with Sanders, then she emphasized that she did not want to further engage in a feud with her fellow progressive rival.

“Bernie is my friend, and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie,” she said.

