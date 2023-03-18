Trump Says He Believes He Will Be Arrested On Tuesday, Calls On Supporters To Protest

In a Saturday morning, all-caps screed on Truth Social, Donald Trump said he believes he will be arrested this coming Tuesday, and called on his supporters to protest in response.

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” he wrote on his Twitter-esque social media site.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating potential crimes surrounding Trump’s payoff of Stormy Daniels to keep her from discussing an affair she had with the former president. His former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified before the grand jury hearing evidence in the case last week, while Daniels met with prosecutors from Bragg’s office.

It was unclear from Trump’s posts whether he was speculating, or had been informed of a coming criminal indictment by Bragg’s office or his attorneys. He claimed his knowledge came from “ILLEGAL LEAKS” from Bragg’s office.

NBC News reported Friday that state and federal law enforcement agencies were preparing security plans for a Trump indictment as early as this coming week.

In his social media posts, Trump called on his supporters to protest using language similar reminiscent of the days before the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

“PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” he wrote Saturday.

The rest of Trump’s Saturday Truth Social posts painted a dark and dystopian picture of America familiar to anyone who has listened to the former president’s remarks as he mounts a 2024 campaign for the White House, including an election supposedly stolen by “RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS,” a border through which criminals and mentally ill people are supposedly flooding, and “AMERICAN PATRIOTS” who are supposedly being “ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS & LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION.”

An attorney for Trump told the New York Daily News Friday that Trump would not resist arrest.

“There won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago with Secret Service and the Manhattan DA’s office,” Joe Tacopina told the outlet.