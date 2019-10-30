Trump Ambassador Nom Doesn’t Seem To Think Trump’s Ukraine Call Was ‘Perfect’

Latest
UNITED STATES - APRIL 17: Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., leaves a meeting of the GOP Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on April 17, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 30: Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing to be U.S. ambassador to Russia in Dirksen Building on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
October 30, 2019 2:15 pm
John Sullivan, deputy secretary of State and President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Russia, apparently doesn’t agree that it’s okay for a president to try to push foreign countries to investigate his political rivals – something Trump did during a call with the Ukrainian president in July.

During Sullivan’s confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers grilled the nominee on Trump’s efforts to push Ukraine into investigating 2020 rival Joe Biden.

“Do you think it’s ever appropriate for the President to use his office to solicit investigations into a domestic political opponent?” asked Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), the ranking member of the committee.

“Soliciting investigations into a domestic political opponent…I don’t think that would be in accord with our values,” Sullivan responded.

Trump’s call with the Ukrainian leader prompted the House’s impeachment investigation, but the President has repeated over and over that his call with the president of Ukraine was “perfect.”

Watch Sullivan below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
