Trump’s Russia Adviser Left Post Amid Security Probe

President Donald Trump waits for a dinner with Latin American and US leaders at the Palace Hotel during the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 18, 2017 in New York City.
By
|
January 20, 2020 12:52 p.m.
Andrew Peek, a White House adviser on Russia and Europe, was escorted out of the White House Friday amid a security-related investigation.

According to Bloomberg, Peek was put on leave and has now left the National Security Council position vacated by both Fiona Hill and Tim Morrison, both of whom testified during the House impeachment inquiry. His departure marks the third time the position has been vacant in less than a year.

He formerly served as deputy assistant secretary of state for Iraq and Iran.

Per the Hill, he was supposed to accompany President Donald Trump to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week.

The reason for Peek’s departure and the related investigation is unclear, as the NSC has maintained that it “does not discuss personnel matters.”

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM
