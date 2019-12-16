Latest
31 mins ago
Dem Rep. Resists GOP Efforts To Switch Parties Amid Impeachment Opposition
on December 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
Judge Rejects Flynn’s Deep State Theories And Gets Sentencing Back On Track
2 hours ago
Former FBI, CIA Director Takes Aim At ‘Longtime Friends’ Barr And Giuliani

Trump Bearhugs Rudy After Latest Ukraine Trip: He’s Doing This ‘Out Of Love’

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting about the Governors Initiative on Regulatory Innovation in the Cabinet Room of the White House on December 16, 2019 in Washington, DC... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting about the Governors Initiative on Regulatory Innovation in the Cabinet Room of the White House on December 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump encouraged further action to reduce unnecessary regulations that the administration says are holding back American businesses. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 16, 2019 4:05 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump heaped praise on his attorney Monday when asked how much Rudy Giuliani has shared with him about the conspiracies he’s peddling in Ukraine.

The President also admitted that he’s at least seen some of the information that Giuliani has been gathering in Ukraine as part of his ongoing scheme to pressure the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump’s political rivals.

“Not too much,” Trump said when asked how much Giuliani’s has told him after his trip to Ukraine in recent weeks. “But he’s a very great crime fighter. He was probably the greatest crime fighter over the last 50 years. He’s very smart, he was the best mayor in the history of the city of New York. He’s a great person who loves our country and he does this out of love. He does it out of love.”

Trump has reportedly directed Giuliani to share his conspiracy with Republicans senators as well as Attorney General Bill Barr. Giuliani was spotted at the White House on Friday, just as the House Judiciary was taking its impeachment vote.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: