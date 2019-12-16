Trump Bearhugs Rudy After Latest Ukraine Trip: He’s Doing This ‘Out Of Love’

President Trump heaped praise on his attorney Monday when asked how much Rudy Giuliani has shared with him about the conspiracies he’s peddling in Ukraine.

The President also admitted that he’s at least seen some of the information that Giuliani has been gathering in Ukraine as part of his ongoing scheme to pressure the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump’s political rivals.

“Not too much,” Trump said when asked how much Giuliani’s has told him after his trip to Ukraine in recent weeks. “But he’s a very great crime fighter. He was probably the greatest crime fighter over the last 50 years. He’s very smart, he was the best mayor in the history of the city of New York. He’s a great person who loves our country and he does this out of love. He does it out of love.”

Trump has reportedly directed Giuliani to share his conspiracy with Republicans senators as well as Attorney General Bill Barr. Giuliani was spotted at the White House on Friday, just as the House Judiciary was taking its impeachment vote.