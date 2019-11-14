Trump, RNC Scramble In Louisiana After Heightened Democratic Enthusiasm In Early Voting

President Donald Trump and the RNC are going all in for the gubernatorial runoff in Louisiana this Saturday, spurred on by Democrats’ high turnout during early voting.

According to Politico, the RNC just poured in an additional $1 million in a last minute get-out-the-vote effort. Trump will again stump in the state on Thursday, and Vice President Mike Pence will call into local radio stations on Friday.

After incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin’s (R) shocking loss in Kentucky, Trump is loathe to watch another candidate who he endorsed and campaigned aggressively for fall in a red state. Last time, he had to endure the humiliation of Democrat Andy Beshear’s shocking upset just days after he had his arm slung around Bevin at a Kentucky rally.

However, it looks like it’ll be an uphill battle for the President and his preferred candidate, Eddie Rispone. African American turnout bounced from 25 percent in the primaries to 31 percent in early voting for the runoff; Democrats comprised of 46 percent of the early voters, up from 44 percent in the primary.

Most polls have the race very close, giving incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) a slight edge. Voters will make the final decision this Saturday.