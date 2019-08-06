Latest
AOC Says Trump’s Rhetoric Is ‘Directly Responsible’ For El Paso Shooting

Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America
By
August 6, 2019 8:44 am
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) placed the blame for the shooting in El Paso, Texas over the weekend squarely on President Trump’s shoulders.

During a vigil for victims of the two mass shootings over the weekend that left 30 people dead, Ocasio-Cortez said Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is “directly responsible for what happened in El Paso,” she said, according to the New York Daily News. 

Ocasio-Cortez called white supremacy an international terrorism threat and said it should be defined as such under federal law.

“There are so many different issues that are weaving themselves into a braid of violence into our country. One of them is white supremacist terrorism,” she said.

