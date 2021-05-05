Trump Revives Post-Insurrection Attacks Against GOPers Who Refused To Contest Biden’s Win

Amid House Republicans’ threats to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as the caucus’ conference chair, former President Trump continues to attack prominent Republicans who certified Joe Biden’s electoral victory after the deadly Capitol insurrection he incited on Jan. 6 — including his former Veep.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Trump made clear that he has not let go of his grudges against Cheney, former Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for ratifying Biden’s electoral victory.

After blasting Cheney as a “warmonger” who refused to go along with his election fraud falsehoods, Trump revived his attacks against his former VP and McConnell for refusing to challenge the election results during the joint session of Congress cementing Biden’s presidential win in January by pushing more bogus claims of a stolen election.

“Had Mike Pence referred the information on six states (only need two) back to State Legislatures, and had gutless and clueless MINORITY Leader Mitch McConnell (he blew two seats in Georgia that should have never been lost) fought to expose all of the corruption that was presented at the time, with more found since, we would have had a far different Presidential result,” Trump said.

Trump’s statement is just a rehash of attacks he directed at lawmakers who refused to do his bidding of overturning the election results.

During the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 certifying then-President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory, Trump blasted out a tweet railing against Pence for lacking the “courage” to illegally overturn the election results. Trump and Pence reportedly did not speak to each other for a few days after the-then VP was hurried out of the Senate chamber minutes ahead of the mob.

Pence has since tried to get back into the former president’s good graces. In March, the former VP boosted the election falsehoods that incensed the rioters and endangered his and other lawmakers’ lives during the deadly Capitol insurrection.

In an op-ed published in The Daily Signal in March, Pence falsely described the 2020 election as “marked by significant voting irregularities and numerous instances of officials setting aside state election law.” The former VP said that he had pledged to ensure that all objections raised by GOP members that day would be given a full hearing as the presiding officer at the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 — a duty that was upended by the breaching of the Capitol that happened shortly after Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell.”

“The tragic events of Jan. 6 — the most significant being the loss of life and violence at our nation’s Capitol — also deprived the American people of a substantive discussion in Congress about election integrity in America,” Pence wrote.

Though she’s been under fire from House Republicans for refusing to bend to Trump’s will months after he left office, Cheney has stood by her criticisms of the former president, who has repeatedly taken aim at the third-ranking Republican for refusing to challenge the election result. Cheney took her feud with Trump up a notch in a tweet on Tuesday returning the election fraud falsehoods that he continues to espouse.

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 3, 2021

Cheney’s tweet appeared to respond to Trump’s statement from his Save America PAC earlier Monday morning. The former president continued to push his falsehoods of a stolen presidential election by attempting to appropriate the term “the big lie,” referencing his false claims of widespread election fraud: “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!”

Last month, Trump launched into a grievance-filled rant during the RNC’s spring donor retreat that included deriding McConnell as a “dumb son of a bitch” for not opposing the November election results.