Latest
UNITED STATES - JUNE 11: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is seen before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Dirksen Building titled "The Secure and Protect Act: a Legislative Fix to the Crisis at the Southwest Border," on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary of Department of Homeland Security, testified. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
Cornyn Doubts Senate GOP Has Enough Votes To Dismiss Impeachment Outright
2 hours ago
4 Key Moments From First Public Hearings Of Impeachment Inquiry
2 hours ago
Barr Says He Doesn’t Remember Trump Asking Him To Hold Presser Exonerating Him

Trump: ‘I Know Nothing About’ Taylor’s Bombshell Claim During Public Testimony

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold a press conference in the East Room of the White House on November 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. During their me... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold a press conference in the East Room of the White House on November 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. During their meeting, Trump and Erdogan were scheduled to discuss Turkey's purchase of a Russian air defense system as well as the Turkish offensive against the Kurds in Syria. Also in DC today, the first public impeachment hearings took place in the House Intelligence Committee, where Democrats are trying to build a case that President Trump committed extortion, bribery or coercion by trying to enlist Ukraine to investigate his political rival. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 13, 2019 5:18 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump denied the bombshell claim that acting ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor dropped during his public impeachment testimony earlier Wednesday.

In his public testimony, Taylor revealed details of a previously unknown phone conversation that President Trump had with EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland on July 26 that directly implicated the President in the Ukraine pressure campaign. One of Taylor’s staffers overheard Sondland’s conversation with Trump. The aide told Taylor that Trump had asked Sondland about the status of “the investigations,” which Taylor later affirmed that he understood to mean the investigations into the 2016 election, the Bidens and the natural gas company where Hunter Biden held a board seat.

When pressed by Fox News reporter John Roberts during a Wednesday joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Taylor’s damning revelation, Trump flat-out denied it.

“There was one moment where Ambassador Bill Taylor recounted a conversation that an aide of his heard — it was the day after the phone call with Zelensky on July 26 in which the aide says, ‘Have you ever heard you say to Gordon Sondland, ‘How are things going with proceeding with the investigations?’ Sondland repeated back to you, according to this aide, that Ukraine was prepared to do everything that you wanted them to do,” Roberts said. “Is that correct? Can you fill in similar—”

“I know nothing about that — first time I’ve heard it,” Trump said. “The one thing that Sondland said was that he did speak with me with for a brief moment and I said ‘no quid pro quo under any circumstances’ and that’s true. The other — I’ve never heard this. In any event, it’s more secondhand information, but I’ve never heard it.”

After Roberts attempted to ask about whether the President recalled a conversation with Sondland, Trump abruptly cut him off.

“Not at all, not even a little bit,” Trump said. “The only thing — and I guess Sondland had stayed with his testimony that there was no quid pro quo. Pure and simple.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: