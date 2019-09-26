Trump Repeats ‘Witch Hunt’ Refrain After DNI Hearing, Calls Dems ‘Pirates’

President Donald Trump whipped out his typical “witch hunt” complaint on Thursday in response to Acting Director of Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s House Intelligence Committee hearing.

“It’s another witch hunt, here we go again,” Trump lamented. “It’s Adam Schiff and his crew making up stories and sitting there like pirates, whatever you want to call them.”

“It really is a disgrace,” he continued. “It’s a terrible thing for our country.”

The President also floated stopping Democrats’ investigation into a whistleblower complaint about Trump “maybe legally through the courts.”

