35 mins ago
Schiff: Intel IG Is Completely Stymied By OLC Opinion Protecting Trump
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and fellow Democratic members of the House hold a news conference to call on Republicans to fund programs to combat the spread of the Zika virus at the U.S. Capitol September 7, 2016 in Washington, DC. Congress returned yesterday from a seven-week break during which time the Florida Department of Health confirmed the first local cases of Zika on July 29.
55 mins ago
Pelosi Responds To Whistleblower's Complaint: 'This Is A Cover-Up'
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
1 hour ago
Top Takeaways From The Trump-Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint

Trump Repeats 'Witch Hunt' Refrain After DNI Hearing, Calls Dems 'Pirates'

President Donald Trump gestures during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, south-west France on August 26, 2019. (Photo credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
September 26, 2019 1:20 pm
President Donald Trump whipped out his typical “witch hunt” complaint on Thursday in response to Acting Director of Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s House Intelligence Committee hearing.

“It’s another witch hunt, here we go again,” Trump lamented. “It’s Adam Schiff and his crew making up stories and sitting there like pirates, whatever you want to call them.”

“It really is a disgrace,” he continued. “It’s a terrible thing for our country.”

The President also floated stopping Democrats’ investigation into a whistleblower complaint about Trump “maybe legally through the courts.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
