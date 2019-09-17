Trump Calls For Resignation Of ‘Everybody’ At NYT Involved In Kavanaugh Story

President Trump is using his influential Twitter platform to call for the resignation of “everybody” involved in the publishing of the New York Times piece that outlined a new allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In the Monday evening tweet, Trump lamented the apparent demise of the “Old Grey Lady,” arguing an unknown “they” had “destroyed her virtue and ruined her reputation.”

…She can never recover, and will never return to Greatness, under current Management. The Times is DEAD, long live The New York Times! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

When the Times published an editor’s note on the piece Sunday evening, Trump reveled in the revision. When the story was first published, Trump called on Kavanaugh to sue over the new allegation.

In an excerpt of two Times reporters’ new book published as an opinion piece in the Times over the weekend, a new sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh was outlined, in which he allegedly thrust his penis into the hand of a female classmate at a party at Yale. The actual book includes a disclaimer: that the alleged victim declined to be interviewed and told friends that she didn’t remember the incident. That disclaimer was initially left out of the Times piece and was later added in an editor’s note.