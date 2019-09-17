Latest
21 mins ago
NYT Deputy Editor Admits Kavanaugh Tweet ‘Fell Well Below Our Standards’
1 hour ago
Pressley To Introduce Resolution Calling For Kavanaugh Impeachment Inquiry
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 18: on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
WH Blocks Testimony Of Two Witnesses, But It’s Letting Lewandowski Talk

Trump Calls For Resignation Of ‘Everybody’ At NYT Involved In Kavanaugh Story

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump leaves after a Hispanic Heritage Month event in the East Room of the White House October 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump invited over 200 Hispanic business, community, a... TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump leaves after a Hispanic Heritage Month event in the East Room of the White House October 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump invited over 200 Hispanic business, community, and faith leaders, and guests from across the country to join in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 17, 2019 8:51 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump is using his influential Twitter platform to call for the resignation of “everybody” involved in the publishing of the New York Times piece that outlined a new allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In the Monday evening tweet, Trump lamented the apparent demise of the “Old Grey Lady,” arguing an unknown “they” had “destroyed her virtue and ruined her reputation.”

When the Times published an editor’s note on the piece Sunday evening, Trump reveled in the revision. When the story was first published, Trump called on Kavanaugh to sue over the new allegation.

In an excerpt of two Times reporters’ new book published as an opinion piece in the Times over the weekend, a new sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh was outlined, in which he allegedly thrust his penis into the hand of a female classmate at a party at Yale. The actual book includes a disclaimer: that the alleged victim declined to be interviewed and told friends that she didn’t remember the incident. That disclaimer was initially left out of the Times piece and was later added in an editor’s note.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: