Latest
36 mins ago
Mississippi Guv Has Second Thoughts About Stay-At-Home Order Lift After Sharp Rise In COVID-19 Cases
on December 8, 2016 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Pelosi And McConnell Turn Down Trump Admin’s Offer To Send Special COVID Tests To Congress
Tara Reade poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press on April 4, 2019, in Nevada City, Calif. (AP Photo/Donald Thompson)
3 hours ago
Reade Says She Did Not Include Alleged Sexual Assault In Complaint Against Biden

Trump To Remove HHS Watchdog Who Wrote Report Critical Of POTUS’ COVID-19 Response

President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on April 10, 2020. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
May 2, 2020 2:23 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Donald Trump has nominated a replacement for Health and Human Services acting inspector general Christi Grimm after she wrote a report laying out how his administration had bungled its response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The White House announced on Friday that Trump tapped Jason Weida, an assistant United States attorney in Boston, to replace Grimm.

The acting inspector general drew Trump’s ire last month when she released a report stating that the federal government was at least partially responsible for the “significant challenges” hospitals were burdened with as they dealt with the massive wave of COVID-19 cases, such as medical supply shortages.

A furious Trump proceeded to attack Grimm and accuse her of working against him due to the fact that she worked for the Obama administration, even though she had also worked under George W. Bush’s administration.

“Another Fake Dossier!” Trump tweeted a day after Grimm’s report came out.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30