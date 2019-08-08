Latest
13 hours ago
Twitter Locks Out McConnell’s Campaign For Posting Video Of Critic Cursing Him Out
Schaben, Allen J. –– – Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Fugitive Operations Team members on a raid in Los Angeles. ICE is doing its biggest ever fugitive operation, where agents pick up people who have already been deported or are criminal aliens . Photos taken Sept. 27, 2007 in Santa Ana. More than 1,300 illegal immigrants were arrested during the operation. 530 of the arrestees were taken from the streets.
14 hours ago
ICE Carries Out Largest Raid In A Decade In Mississippi As Trump Visits El Paso
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT) poses for photographs with Judge Brett Kavanaugh before a meeting at the U.S. Capitol July 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to succeed retiring Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.
15 hours ago
READ: House Sues To Enforce McGahn Subpoena For Testimony
news

Trump Regrets Pressuring Alcoholic Brother To Go Into The Family Business

Zach Gibson/Getty Images North America
By
August 8, 2019 7:24 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump got unusually personal while talking about his late brother, Fred Jr., to the Washington Post, saying that he does “regret having put pressure on him.”

Fred Jr. had no interest in running the family business, expressing his passion for flying airplanes instead.

When his brother’s alcoholism, the cause of his premature death, really started to manifest, Trump fretted that the pressure he and his father put on Fred Jr. contributed.

Running the business “was just something he was never going to want,” Trump said. “It was just not his thing. . . . I think the mistake that we made was we assumed that everybody would like it. That would be the biggest mistake. . . . There was sort of a double pressure put on him.”

The President seems to have a true fondness for his late brother, saying that he often traveled from Manhattan to the family home in Queens to spend time with Fred Jr. while he was in decline from his heavy drinking.

“I dealt with it,” Trump said. “We went out to dinner a lot. I’d sometimes come home and go to lunch with him.”

Trump, who does not often admit regrets, has cited his brother before as the reason he abstains from drinking. He once told CNN that Fred Jr. was “a much nicer guy than me, to be totally honest with you.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: