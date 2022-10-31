Trump Refuses To Allow Bolduc To Escape Election-Denier Past

It hasn’t escaped ex-president Donald Trump’s notice that GOP New Hampshire Senate nominee Don Bolduc is trying to wiggle away from his devout election denialism in his bid to unseat incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

Trump endorsed Bolduc on his Twitter knockoff app, Truth Social, at nearly 3 in the morning on Monday, while making sure to drag the Senate hopeful back to the ex-president’s fake narrative about the 2020 election.

“He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” Trump wrote. “He has since come back, at least on busing, but that is only a small part of N.H. Election Fraud.”

“Nevertheless, Don Bolduc has asked for my Endorsement, and he’s got it, Complete & Total,” he added.

Hassan, who’s been hammering on Bolduc’s election denialism in the face of his attempts to distance himself from it, pounced on Trump’s endorsement several hours later.

“Donald Trump said it himself: Don Bolduc is an election denier, and his endorsement is further evidence that if elected, Don Bolduc would work to overturn our elections and continue to promote dangerous conspiracy theories that undermine New Hampshire’s free and fair elections,” the Democratic senator said.

Bolduc’s campaign in the Republican primary was a giant bullhorn for Trump’s bogus voter fraud conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, to the point where the Senate candidate bragged in August about signing a letter that falsely claimed Trump had won the election.

“I signed a letter with 120 other generals and admirals saying that Trump won the election, and, damn it, I stand by my letter,” he said at the time. “I’m not switching horses, baby. This is it.”

Trump is now trying to glue Bolduc to the horse after the candidate (after winning the nomination), told Fox News that the election wasn’t stolen, then leaned back into the conspiracy theory, then said he would try to avoid Hassan calling out on his election denialism, then baselessly claimed during his debate with Hassan that “school buses loaded with people” were being taken to poll sites.