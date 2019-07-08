Latest
news

Trump Gloats Over ‘Cute!’ Reagan Quote That He Never Even Said

AFP/Getty Images
By
July 8, 2019 12:05 pm

President Donald Trump seems to have jumped the gun on a glowing quote that former President Ronald Reagan never said about him, according to PolitiFact.

“Cute!” Trump quote-tweeted in response to a tweet originally posted in February 2017 of Trump and Reagan shaking hands. The account in question appears to have been suspended as of late Monday morning.

A repost of the image with the false Reagan quote began circulating on Facebook last February, PolitiFact reported.

One great man recognizes another great man. Reagans prophecy came true.

Posted by Tony DeFrancisco on Monday, February 4, 2019

According to PolitiFact, the image was flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed.

Joanne Drake, chief administrative officer of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, told PolitiFact that despite the Nov. 1987 photo’s authenticity, Reagan “did not ever say that about Donald Trump.”

