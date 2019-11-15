Latest
No Surprise: Jim Jordan Backs Up Trump On His Tweets Attacking Yovanovitch
Roger Stone Found Guilty On All Counts
Yovanovitch Pointedly Cites Benghazi In Robust Defense of Diplomats

Trump Reacts To Stone Ruling: ‘A Double Standard Like Never Seen Before’

BOCA RATON, FL - MARCH 21: Roger Stone, a longtime political adviser and friend to President Donald Trump, speaks before signing copies of his book "The Making of the President 2016" at the Boca Raton Marriott on Ma... BOCA RATON, FL - MARCH 21: Roger Stone, a longtime political adviser and friend to President Donald Trump, speaks before signing copies of his book "The Making of the President 2016" at the Boca Raton Marriott on March 21, 2017 in Boca Raton, Florida. The book delves into the 2016 presidential run by Donald Trump. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MORE LESS
November 15, 2019 12:45 p.m.
Minutes after news broke of the verdict in Stone’s trial, Trump took to Twitter to weigh in on what he called a “double standard.” Trump’s criticism of the verdict could be seen as a step toward a potential pardon for Stone.

Stone was indicted in January by the Washington, D.C. grand jury that special counsel Robert Mueller empaneled for the Russia probe that investigated meddling in the 2016 election.

Prosecutors in Stone’s trial — which lasted a little more than a week, with the jury speding less than two days deliberating — put forward emails and texts that they argued is evidence for how Stone lied to the House Intelligence Committee about having Wikileaks-related communications that he didn’t turn over to Congress.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
