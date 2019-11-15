Trump Reacts To Stone Ruling: ‘A Double Standard Like Never Seen Before’

President Trump railed against the guilty verdict for Roger Stone Friday, after a jury convicted the President’s longtime associate on all the counts against him. Stone was found guilty of obstruction, five counts of false statements and witness tampering.

Minutes after news broke of the verdict in Stone’s trial, Trump took to Twitter to weigh in on what he called a “double standard.” Trump’s criticism of the verdict could be seen as a step toward a potential pardon for Stone.

….A double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Stone was indicted in January by the Washington, D.C. grand jury that special counsel Robert Mueller empaneled for the Russia probe that investigated meddling in the 2016 election.

Prosecutors in Stone’s trial — which lasted a little more than a week, with the jury speding less than two days deliberating — put forward emails and texts that they argued is evidence for how Stone lied to the House Intelligence Committee about having Wikileaks-related communications that he didn’t turn over to Congress.