Trump Rants About Tillerson: ‘Totally Ill Prepared’ To Be Secretary Of State

President Donald Trump popped off at former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday morning, tweeting that the man he chose for the job was “totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State.”

Trump was responding to new reports that Tillerson told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the President was out-prepared by Russian President Vladimir Putin in their first meeting in 2017.

Trump claimed that Tillerson “made up a story.”

“I don’t think Putin would agree,” Trump tweeted. “Look how the U.S. is doing!”