Trump Rants About ‘Democrat Savages’ Amid Impeachment Inquiry

President Donald Trump began his Saturday by firing off angry tweets about the Democrats leading the House’s impeachment inquiry against him.

“Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me,” Trump tweeted. “Oh well, maybe next time!”

House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) are two of the Democrats involved in the House’s impeachment efforts amid a whistleblower’s complaint about White House efforts to cover up Trump’s damning phone call with Ukraine.

The tweet was followed by Trump’s usual cries of “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT.”