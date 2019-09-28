Latest
21 mins ago
Report: Trump Told Russian Officials He Didn’t Mind 2016 Election Interference
OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE,28 (RUSSIA OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan, June,28,2019. Vladimir Putin has arrived to Japan to partcipate the G20 Osaka Summit and to meet U.S.President Donald Trump. Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
3 hours ago
CNN: White House Also Concealed Transcripts Of Trump’s Calls With Russia, Saudi Arabia
4 hours ago
US Envoy To Ukraine Resigns Amid Trump’s Ukrainian Scandal

Trump Rants About ‘Democrat Savages’ Amid Impeachment Inquiry

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press before departing from the White House en route to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas on August 7, 2019. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
By
|
September 28, 2019 2:39 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump began his Saturday by firing off angry tweets about the Democrats leading the House’s impeachment inquiry against him.

“Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me,” Trump tweeted. “Oh well, maybe next time!”

House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) are two of the Democrats involved in the House’s impeachment efforts amid a whistleblower’s complaint about White House efforts to cover up Trump’s damning phone call with Ukraine.

The tweet was followed by Trump’s usual cries of “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: