UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell, attorneys for President Donald Trump, conduct a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Trump Rally In North Carolina Rescheduled As Ex-POTUS Is Set To Testify Under Oath

SELMA, USA - APRIL 9: Former US President Donald Trump holds a rally sponsored by Save America with Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Bo Hines, Dan Bishop, Mark Robinson and Greg Murphy in Selma, NC, on April 9, 2022. (Pho... SELMA, USA - APRIL 9: Former US President Donald Trump holds a rally sponsored by Save America with Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Bo Hines, Dan Bishop, Mark Robinson and Greg Murphy in Selma, NC, on April 9, 2022. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 12, 2022 11:52 a.m.

A rally scheduled for Friday in North Carolina featuring appearances by former President Trump and his family has been rescheduled, according to local reports.

News of the change of plans was first reported by the Raleigh News and Observer. A spokesperson for the American Freedom Tour, the organizers of the event, told a local Fox affiliate that the rally had been “postponed” and that a future date was “to be determined.”

The development comes as Trump and his adult children — Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump — are scheduled to testify under oath on Friday as part of the investigation by the New York attorney general into the former president’s finances.

According to the News and Observer, the American Freedom Tour did not publicize that the rally was canceled, but quietly removed the event from its website. Tickets for the event reportedly sold for between $9 and $3,955.

The only event listed on the American Freedom Tour’s website now is on Aug. 20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The now-postponed North Carolina rally was initially announced in May. Announced participants included Trump and his son Don Jr., and right-wing media personalities Kimberly Guilfoyle (Don Jr.’s fiancee), Jeanine Pirro and Dinesh D’Souza.

Trump and his children’s scheduled testimony comes after New York Attorney General Letitia James said that her office found that the Trump Organization allegedly used “fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits.”

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
