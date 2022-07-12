Trump Rally In North Carolina Rescheduled As Ex-POTUS Is Set To Testify Under Oath

A rally scheduled for Friday in North Carolina featuring appearances by former President Trump and his family has been rescheduled, according to local reports.

News of the change of plans was first reported by the Raleigh News and Observer. A spokesperson for the American Freedom Tour, the organizers of the event, told a local Fox affiliate that the rally had been “postponed” and that a future date was “to be determined.”

The development comes as Trump and his adult children — Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump — are scheduled to testify under oath on Friday as part of the investigation by the New York attorney general into the former president’s finances.

According to the News and Observer, the American Freedom Tour did not publicize that the rally was canceled, but quietly removed the event from its website. Tickets for the event reportedly sold for between $9 and $3,955.

The only event listed on the American Freedom Tour’s website now is on Aug. 20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The now-postponed North Carolina rally was initially announced in May. Announced participants included Trump and his son Don Jr., and right-wing media personalities Kimberly Guilfoyle (Don Jr.’s fiancee), Jeanine Pirro and Dinesh D’Souza.

Trump and his children’s scheduled testimony comes after New York Attorney General Letitia James said that her office found that the Trump Organization allegedly used “fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits.”