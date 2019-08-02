Latest
5 mins ago
Trump Appears To Mock Elijah Cummings After His House Was Broken Into
1 hour ago
Manhattan DA Subpoenas Trump Org As Part Of Probe Of Stormy Daniels Hush Payment
1 hour ago
Ratcliffe, Trump’s DNI Pick, Has Shown Very Little Interest In Spy Agencies
news

Trump Rally Crowd Swaps Out Racist ‘Send Her Back’ Chants For A Fan Favorite

Andrew Spear/Getty Images North America
By
August 2, 2019 8:35 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Supporters of President Trump toned down their chants at the President’s rally in Cincinnati on Thursday evening, swapping out the racist “Send her back!” for a retro fan favorite: “Lock her up!”

The coordinated shouts came after Trump spent a few seconds raging against his former opponent Hillary Clinton, dragging her for using the word “deplorable” to describe some Trump supporters.

“Do you remember when Hillary used the word ‘deplorable’? Deplorable was not a good day for Hillary. Crooked Hillary. She is a crooked one,” he said. “She is crooked.”

The remark was met with “Lock her up!” chants, a tired refrain regularly employed at the President’s 2016 rallies that has made an appearance at multiple rallies since his election. As the crowd roared, Trump smiled and nodded along and even stopped speaking for a few seconds.

Critics were curious how Trump might react if the crowd started chanting “Send her back!” again on Thursday evening. It appears those chants didn’t happen.

The President was roundly criticized for appearing to encourage the racist shouts at his rally in North Carolina last month. The following day, Trump said he was disappointed by the chants — which were in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) — but later abandoned any sentiment of concern.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: