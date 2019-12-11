Latest
Trump Ramps Up ‘FBI Lovers’ Attacks With Baseless Claim At Rally

HERSHEY, PA - DECEMBER 10: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on December 10, 2019 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. This rally marks the third time President Trump has held a campaign rally at Giant... HERSHEY, PA - DECEMBER 10: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on December 10, 2019 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. This rally marks the third time President Trump has held a campaign rally at Giant Center. The attendance of both President and Vice President signifies the importance Pennsylvania holds as a key battleground state. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images) MORE LESS
December 11, 2019 9:56 a.m.
President Trump took his repeated attack against “FBI lovers” Lisa Page and Peter Strzok to another level during a re-election rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania Tuesday night.

During the rally, Trump revamped his usual “FBI lovers” attack by baselessly claiming that the “FBI lovers” had a “restraining order” to keep Strzok away from Page. Last October, Trump appeared to mock Page and Strzok by making panting noises and creating a fake dialogue between the two about how they hate that “son of a bitch” Trump.

“So FBI lawyer Lisa Page was so in love she didn’t know what the hell was happening,” Trump said Tuesday evening. “Texted the head of counterintelligence Peter Strzok, likewise so in love he couldn’t see straight! This poor guy. Did I hear he needed a restraining order after this whole thing to keep him away from Lisa? That’s what I heard.”

However, Trump admitted that he doesn’t know if the supposed restraining order is real.

“I don’t know if it’s true,” Trump said. “The fake news will never report it, but it could be true.”

After pointing out the reporters who were gathered in the back so that the audience could audibly boo them, Trump repeated the baseless claim and gave yet another convoluted explanation for it.

“Now that’s what I heard, I don’t know,” Trump said. “I mean, who could believe a thing like that? No, I heard Peter Strzok needed a restraining order to keep him away from his once lover. Lisa, I hope you miss him. Lisa, he will never be the same.”

Trump failed to make clear where he learned about the baseless claim. According to a Daily Beast report Tuesday, a source familiar with Page’s thinking said that Trump’s restraining order allegation is “absolutely untrue.”

Page herself confirmed the claim wasn’t true:

Trump’s remarks came a day after Page filed a lawsuit against the FBI and the Justice Department for making “unlawful disclosure[s]” about her to the media “in violation of the Privacy Act.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
