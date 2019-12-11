Trump Ramps Up ‘FBI Lovers’ Attacks With Baseless Claim At Rally

President Trump took his repeated attack against “FBI lovers” Lisa Page and Peter Strzok to another level during a re-election rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania Tuesday night.

During the rally, Trump revamped his usual “FBI lovers” attack by baselessly claiming that the “FBI lovers” had a “restraining order” to keep Strzok away from Page. Last October, Trump appeared to mock Page and Strzok by making panting noises and creating a fake dialogue between the two about how they hate that “son of a bitch” Trump.

“So FBI lawyer Lisa Page was so in love she didn’t know what the hell was happening,” Trump said Tuesday evening. “Texted the head of counterintelligence Peter Strzok, likewise so in love he couldn’t see straight! This poor guy. Did I hear he needed a restraining order after this whole thing to keep him away from Lisa? That’s what I heard.”

However, Trump admitted that he doesn’t know if the supposed restraining order is real.

“I don’t know if it’s true,” Trump said. “The fake news will never report it, but it could be true.”

After pointing out the reporters who were gathered in the back so that the audience could audibly boo them, Trump repeated the baseless claim and gave yet another convoluted explanation for it.

“Now that’s what I heard, I don’t know,” Trump said. “I mean, who could believe a thing like that? No, I heard Peter Strzok needed a restraining order to keep him away from his once lover. Lisa, I hope you miss him. Lisa, he will never be the same.”

Trump failed to make clear where he learned about the baseless claim. According to a Daily Beast report Tuesday, a source familiar with Page’s thinking said that Trump’s restraining order allegation is “absolutely untrue.”

Page herself confirmed the claim wasn’t true:

This is a lie. Nothing like this ever happened. I wish we had a president who knew how to act like one. SAD!https://t.co/7YQaQRxWzu — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) December 11, 2019

Trump’s remarks came a day after Page filed a lawsuit against the FBI and the Justice Department for making “unlawful disclosure[s]” about her to the media “in violation of the Privacy Act.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below: