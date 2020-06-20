Latest
33 mins ago
Berman Resigns, Ending His Turbulent Standoff With Barr
2 hours ago
Trump Denies Involvement In Berman Ouster–Right After Barr Told Berman POTUS Fired Him
4 hours ago
Trump Declares Bolton ‘Will Have Bombs Dropped On Him’

Trump Rally Attendee Wearing ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Shirt Removed And Arrested At Campaign’s Request

Tulsa Police take Sheila Buck into custody near an entrance to a security checkpoint for a rally with President Donald Trump at the BOK Center on June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP vi... Tulsa Police take Sheila Buck into custody near an entrance to a security checkpoint for a rally with President Donald Trump at the BOK Center on June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 20, 2020 7:29 p.m.

A woman wearing a shirt that said “I can’t breath,” a popular slogan among anti-police brutality protesters, was removed from President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma and subsequently arrested on Saturday despite having a ticket to the event and behaving nonviolently.

MSNBC’s footage of the incident shows Sheila Buck, the arrestee, sitting on the ground outside the arena after the Trump campaign had her removed by the Tulsa police. Officers are seen asking Buck to leave the premises before arresting her after she refuses to do so.

As the officers escort Buck to a patrol car, she tells reporters that her shirt was the reason for her removal and arrest.

“This morning at 11:30 AM Tulsa Police were requested by Trump Campaign Staff to remove an individual from the secure area of the rally,” the Tulsa Police Department said in a statement.

The TPD reported that officers had spoken to Buck “for several minutes trying to convince her to leave on her own accord” and then took her into custody after she “continued to refuse to cooperate.”

The report seemed to confirm that Buck did indeed have a ticket, stating that she “had passed through the metal detector area to the most secure area of the event accessible only to ticket holders.”

However, whether or not she had a ticket “is not a contributing factor for the Tulsa Police in making the arrest,” according to the department.

The Trump campaign did not respond to TPM’s questions asking why Buck had been removed.

On Friday, Trump warned via Twitter that “any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma” will “will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis.”

“It will be a much different scene!” he tweeted.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30