RNC Chair Says Trump Will Be Holding ‘Full Rallies’ Soon

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said Tuesday morning that President Trump will soon get back to “full rallies,” despite warnings from public health experts to hold ground on limiting large gatherings and crowds as the country braces for a potential second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Her remarks during a “Fox & Friends” interview come after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper refused to guarantee holding the 2020 Republican National Convention face-to-face and without health-related capacity restrictions in his state as requested by the President, who repeatedly flouts CDC guidelines on slowing the spread of the virus.

The RNC chair accused Cooper of “playing politics” and said she has already heard from several states who were eager to host the convention. The president also recently announced plans to relocate the convention even though the RNC is contractually-bound to Charlotte this year based on an agreement that was signed in 2018.

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade said he felt sorry for North Carolinians who would not benefit from the boost in business a local convention could provide.

“They are going to really look stupid for turning down this lucrative event in a very purple state,” he said. Kilmeade’s comments add fuel to what’s become an issue for governors saddled with the conundrum of whether to restart their economies or continue with strict social distancing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

When asked how the rallies would work, McDaniel said that precautions including temperature checkpoints could be put in place to prevent potentially infected people from attending. She falsely cited a WHO statement that said asymptomatic carriers are not contagious — when in fact the health organization has said transmission from asymptomatic cases of the virus is “rare.”

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted on Tuesday that President Trump will fight back against recent polls that were “designed to create a fake narrative.”

The fake @CNN poll is designed to create a fake narrative. Polled random “adults” – 10% aren’t even REGISTERED. People not motivated FOR Biden. Contrast w/enthusiasm FOR Trump. Poll aims to suppress Trump voters, pure & simple. 2016 all over again.https://t.co/dtKAh6h4vz — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 9, 2020

The President thrived during boisterous MAGA rallies in 2016, where he pumped up supporters, stoked partisan divide and shot slurs at competitors. The president already mobilizing his base tweeted on Tuesday that there’s “big demand,” for MAGA rallies to recommence.

BIG DEMAND! Starting up again soon, maybe next week! https://t.co/ToNLAGl5Fz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

Given recent and contested poll numbers which indicate Trump sliding 14 points out of favor, President Trump is eager to try to make up lost ground.